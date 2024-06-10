Voyager Global Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Voyager Global Management LP lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 6.3% of Voyager Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Voyager Global Management LP owned about 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $132,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after acquiring an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $40,968,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,341,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,021,393,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,939,555 shares of company stock worth $1,141,265,387 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.37. 1,268,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,296. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day moving average is $162.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.72 and a 52 week high of $182.67. The company has a market capitalization of $212.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

