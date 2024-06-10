South Street Advisors LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

South Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 55,275 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises approximately 1.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of LKQ worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.02. 101,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,178. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.