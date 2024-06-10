AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,120 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $40,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.25. 484,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,825,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

