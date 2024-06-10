South Street Advisors LLC Purchases 4,240 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

South Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,164,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,213,000 after purchasing an additional 969,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,678,000 after purchasing an additional 125,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.40. 273,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,314. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.