South Street Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,560,524,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,158 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,066 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE BMY traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,389,077. The company has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

