Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0026

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $46.66 million and $882,500.02 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001626 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,873,455 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

