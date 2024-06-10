Arweave Hits 1-Day Volume of $85.50 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.33 or 0.00053758 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and approximately $85.50 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,437.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.76 or 0.00673633 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00079133 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.
About Arweave
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
