Banana Gun Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.79 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for approximately $48.12 or 0.00069300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $124.80 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,480 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,107.44264639 with 2,593,479.6058961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 47.65526967 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,095,106.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

