Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0158

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $700.12 million and approximately $29.30 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,437.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.76 or 0.00673633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00114380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00257417 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00053758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00079133 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,008,355,900 coins and its circulating supply is 44,326,813,729 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.