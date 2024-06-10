PotCoin Price Tops $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $171.86 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00014456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00114380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008419 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001425 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 277.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

