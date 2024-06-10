BitShares Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. BitShares has a market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $118,010.09 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000823 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000641 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000670 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,422,331 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.