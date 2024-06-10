Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 500,000 TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of TeraWulf at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WULF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

WULF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,675,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,875,127. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WULF. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

