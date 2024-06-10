Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 28.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 8.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lindsay by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of Lindsay stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $137.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

