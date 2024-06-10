Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 303.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,140. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

