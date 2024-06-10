Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 156.8% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NEM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 665,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,349,958. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

