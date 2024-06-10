Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Acquired by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Aviat Networks worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVNW. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 582.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

AVNW stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.50. 6,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,772. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.56 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVNW. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Aviat Networks

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,509.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

