Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,544,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,133,000 after acquiring an additional 370,627 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 294,425 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $28,724,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 218,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $167.30. 96,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,922. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.97 and a 200 day moving average of $141.51. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $174.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

