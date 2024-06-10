288,305 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Acquired by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 288,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 0.9 %

WWW traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 58,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.