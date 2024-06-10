Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSW. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSW shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $527,976.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,451.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $527,976.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,451.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,673 shares of company stock valued at $800,870. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OSW traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,381. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 2.18.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

