Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 298,939 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,939 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,504,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after buying an additional 451,236 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,499,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 349,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 167,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of ARLO stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $12.94. 109,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,381. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 56,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $665,444.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 604,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,065,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

