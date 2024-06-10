Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,586 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in OLO by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in OLO by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in OLO by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in OLO by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in OLO by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 592,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

OLO Trading Down 0.9 %

OLO traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.40. 69,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,295. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Get Our Latest Report on OLO

OLO Profile

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.