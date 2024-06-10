SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 90,892 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SIBN stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. Research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $56,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,868 shares of company stock worth $310,659. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

