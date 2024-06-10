Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 108.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTL. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 21.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 30.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 68,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $39,621.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $39,621.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $574,678.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,931.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $1,080,010. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

