Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Daktronics by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 84,324 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Daktronics by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Daktronics by 584.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 89,471 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Daktronics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 761,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 132,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Daktronics by 831.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Daktronics stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 44,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,326. The firm has a market cap of $530.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

