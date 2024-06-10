GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.67. 48,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,800. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

