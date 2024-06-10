Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,543 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,627,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $21,900,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of AMR stock traded down $15.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $291.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,792. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.12 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.98 and a 200 day moving average of $337.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $17.01 EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,395 shares of company stock worth $12,731,469 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.