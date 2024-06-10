Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 672.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,248 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

CONMED Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded down $1.83 on Monday, hitting $74.58. 8,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,818. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.91. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Insider Activity

In other CONMED news, COO Pat Beyer acquired 3,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,118.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CONMED news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub acquired 1,442 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,872.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pat Beyer acquired 3,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

