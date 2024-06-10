Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,224 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LAD traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,869. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.91. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.36 and a 1-year high of $331.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

