500,000 Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Bought by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,216,000 after purchasing an additional 140,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,803,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,480,000 after purchasing an additional 89,916 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 410,108 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $6,555,000. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 46,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,624. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.00%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

