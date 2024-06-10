Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $377.24. 23,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,263. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $410.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.20.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

