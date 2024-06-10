Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $12.68 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 1.3% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.80. The company had a trading volume of 47,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,865. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 107.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 474.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARE

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.