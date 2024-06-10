Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 134,716 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,716 shares during the period. Parsons accounts for about 1.3% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Parsons by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Parsons by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of Parsons stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.38. 40,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.92. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 414.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

