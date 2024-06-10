Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,717 shares during the quarter. Stride makes up about 1.4% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRN. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE LRN traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,486. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.28. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

