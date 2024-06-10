Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 809,148 Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 809,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,832,000. Xerox makes up approximately 1.5% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Xerox by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Xerox by 30,127.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,733.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NYSE:XRX traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $14.14. 136,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.63. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -63.69%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

