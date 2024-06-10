Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $16.17 Million Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,529 shares during the period. H&E Equipment Services accounts for about 1.6% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 89,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HEES stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.93. 7,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,917. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HEES shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEES

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $69,254.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence C. Karlson sold 8,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $501,560.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,548.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $69,254.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,726.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,310 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.