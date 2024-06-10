Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Holdings Raised by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,098 shares during the quarter. Knife River accounts for about 1.7% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knife River by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100,750 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knife River during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Knife River during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Knife River by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

KNF traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $69.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,818. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $83.78.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($516.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

