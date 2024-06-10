Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 325.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,166 shares during the quarter. RXO comprises approximately 1.9% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $18,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RXO by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,489,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,579,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,997,000 after purchasing an additional 248,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $24,250,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RXO by 299.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 203,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in RXO by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 42,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 5,139 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $104,784.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,593,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,955,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,128,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,099,090 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.08. 22,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. RXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. RXO’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RXO shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James began coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

