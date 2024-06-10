Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26, Zacks reports. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million.

Virco Mfg. Stock Up 21.5 %

VIRC opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $215.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.67. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Virco Mfg.’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Virco Mfg.

About Virco Mfg.

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.