Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25,340 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.3% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,560 shares of company stock worth $35,725,248. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $177.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.20. The stock has a market cap of $565.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

