Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.92. 158,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.54.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

