Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 145.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,641 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 717,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after buying an additional 427,746 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MO traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,175,068. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.