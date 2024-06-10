Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.0 %

BMO traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $84.15. 50,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,990. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

