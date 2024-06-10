Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $1,531,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.67. 45,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.21, a PEG ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.77. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $149.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.74.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -57.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.