Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,928 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,071,642,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,647,000 after buying an additional 2,064,175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $193,050,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,014,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,908,000 after purchasing an additional 975,485 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

JNJ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.05. 532,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,390,086. The company has a market cap of $353.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.27 and its 200-day moving average is $154.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.