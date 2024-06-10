CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

CDW Trading Down 0.5 %

CDW stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.10. 25,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,203. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.48. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $170.04 and a 12-month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

