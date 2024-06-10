Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 16,400 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,845,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,107,000 after acquiring an additional 142,731 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $119,043,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,380,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,145,000 after buying an additional 2,438,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,421,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,804,000 after buying an additional 353,112 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.97. 24,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,724. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTS

About Fortis

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.