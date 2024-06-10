KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.78% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 471.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period.

KBA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,853. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $196.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.50.

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

