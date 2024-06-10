Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,328 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $2,842,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Avantor by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 534,901 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104,296 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Avantor by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 129,010 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,283,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 342,452 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.40. 627,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

