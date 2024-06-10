Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,595.51. 10,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,573.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,606.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

