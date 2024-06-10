Mosley Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 4,389 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $142.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $143.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

